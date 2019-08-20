Sandra Louise Boeshart (Burt)

August 12th, 2019
Sandra passed away August 12th, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
Sandra is survived by husband Robert L. Boeshart, sisters Shirley Holmes of Lincoln & Anita Valverde of San Antonio, TX son's Ace Burt (Suzanne) of San Marcos, TX., Daniel Burt of Lincoln, and Doug Burt (Sara) of Council Grove, KS and daughters Corinna (Cori) Adcock of Omaha and Cynthia Skov of Lincoln and step daughters Terry Baker & Kim Ryan of TX.
Sandra leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the Labor Temple at 4625 Y St. on Sunday, August 25th at 1:00. Memorials to the family.
