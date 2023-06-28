Sandra Leigh Scott

June 23, 2023

Sandra Leigh Scott, a long-time Lincoln resident, died on June 23 of lung cancer at her home. She was a non-smoking 78-year-old.

She had careers in teaching and human services, and in retirement was an active community volunteer, serving as a local election judge and a Medicare drug plan counselor for the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). She also was a member of the Unitarian Church of Lincoln.

A celebration of Sandra's life will be held in Lincoln on Thursday, September 21, the day that would have been her 79th birthday. Time and place to be determined.

Sandra was born in Tacoma, Washington, but grew up in Lincoln, where she graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a B.S. in English. She taught English at Hastings High School and in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.

In 1975, she joined what was then the Lancaster County Welfare Department (later the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services) and during her 37 years there was an income maintenance technician, regulatory compliance specialist and program specialist.

Following her 2012 retirement, Sandra enjoyed trying new things like exploring genealogy, playing the ukulele and learning MahJongg. She also traveled— including trips to Italy, Great Britain and Ireland.

Sandra is survived by a host of long-time friends, her sister Lois Leach (and brother-in-law Nile Leach) of Grand Junction, Colo.; her niece Alyson Platt (and spouse Lee Platt), grandnephew Deklan and grandnieces Lorelei and Camille Platt, all of Grand Junction.

