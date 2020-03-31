Sandra L. Kriha
You have free articles remaining.
December 10, 1947 - March 26, 2020
Survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Kriha; son, James (Brandi) Kriha; and daughter, Miranda Kriha.
Family Trisagion (Prayer Service): Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 4:30pm, with Regulated Public Visitation from 5-7pm. Family Service: 10am Thursday all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Eagle Cemetery, Elmwood, NE. Memorials to All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church. To view live broadcast of Services, go to our website and click the “view the livecast” button on our home page. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. www.heafeyheafey.com
To send flowers to the family of Sandra Kriha, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.