Sandra L. Kriha
View Comments

Sandra L. Kriha

{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra L. Kriha

Sandra L. Kriha

December 10, 1947 - March 26, 2020

Survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Kriha; son, James (Brandi) Kriha; and daughter, Miranda Kriha.

Family Trisagion (Prayer Service): Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 4:30pm, with Regulated Public Visitation from 5-7pm. Family Service: 10am Thursday all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Eagle Cemetery, Elmwood, NE. Memorials to All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church. To view live broadcast of Services, go to our website and click the “view the livecast” button on our home page. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. www.heafeyheafey.com

To send flowers to the family of Sandra Kriha, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News