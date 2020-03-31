Sandra L. Kriha

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Family Trisagion (Prayer Service): Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 4:30pm, with Regulated Public Visitation from 5-7pm. Family Service: 10am Thursday all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Eagle Cemetery, Elmwood, NE. Memorials to All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church. To view live broadcast of Services, go to our website and click the “view the livecast” button on our home page. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. www.heafeyheafey.com