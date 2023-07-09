Sandra Kay Kerns

August 17, 1939 - July 2, 2023

Sandra Kay Kerns, 83, of Lincoln, died on July 2, 2023.

Sandy was born August 17, 1939 to Ross & Irene Bebout of Lincoln.

Sandy devoted her life to raising her family. Her biggest joy was being a grandmother & great-grandmother. She held many jobs throughout the years including working for her brother-in-law at Joe's Off Sale.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister & brother-in-law, Patricia & Joe Quattrocchi; and most recently her beloved husband Wes.

Survived by her children, Brian (Barb) Kerns; Lesa Kerns (Michael Michener), granddaughter, Jaci (Brandon) Loy; great-grandson, Aston; many nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.

At the request of the Kerns family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Sandy's wishes were for cremation. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Adams Cemetery with her husband. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. For more information/condolences, please visit www.bmlfh.com.