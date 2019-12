Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Mrs. Sandra I Lipskey, age 83, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019. Sandra was born September 10, 1936 in Lincoln, to Samuel and Theresa Carter (Peters).

Sandra loved flowers and gardening, as a tribute, the family is asking instead of cards please bring flowers and plants as a celebration of life gift exchanged. Visitation, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-7PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Funeral service, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com