April 13, 1940 - May 2, 2020

Sandra Halpine, 80, of Lincoln passed away May 2, 2020. Born April 13, 1940 in Yankton, South Dakota. Sandra attended a two-room elementary school house in Mission Hill, South Dakota. She graduated from high school in Yankton, SD, and she attended Mount Marty College and Kearney State College and received degrees in education and math. She was an elementary school teacher at St. Joan of Arc in Omaha NE; tennis coach and tournament director in Grand Island NE and Sioux City IA.

Sandy was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lincoln NE; President, Sioux City IA Tennis Association; Varsity girls' tennis coach, Briar Cliff College, Sioux City IA; accredited umpire, Missouri Valley Tennis Association; tennis coach, Central Catholic High School, Grand Island, NE; Vice President, Nebraska Tennis Association.

Sandy's favorite past time was reading and her favorite subject was math. She was active in 4-H and enjoyed gardening. She loved competitive sports and could recite the names of every college football coach and assistant coach. Under her direction, the Grand Island junior tournament was awarded the honor of the #1 junior tournament in the five-state Missouri Valley.

Family members include her husband Richard; sons Michael, Stanley, Joel, and David; daughter Jeri; and dog Lola.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Memorials to the family for future designation. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

