Sandra G. Runge
February 9, 1939 – March 30, 2023
Sandra Gay (Haith) Runge, 84 of Lincoln, Nebraska died March 30, 2023 surrounded by family. Born February 9, 1939, in Auburn, Nebraska the daughter of Walter and Opal Haith. She married Donald L. Runge on December 23, 1958. From this marriage there were three children, Cheryl, Lyle and Brian.
Survivors: Daughter, Cheryl Bullock Hedgecock; Sons, Lyle D. Runge, Brian (Laura) Runge; Grandchildren, Bradley (Ashly) Bullock, Anna E. Runge, Evan (Katie) Runge; Great-Grandchildren, Camdyn Bullock and Eastyn Bullock.
Open House: 2:00 – 3:00 PM Wednesday April 5, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Burial at 3:15. Memorials to Alzheimer's Disease Research or LPS Foundation. Lincolnfh.com