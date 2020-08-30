 Skip to main content
Sandra Coolidge Michaelson
August 24, 2020

SanDee passed away on August 24, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was 74 years young and still wearing her stilettos. Please visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.

