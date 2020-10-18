Sandra C. (Holmos) Kellas

Sandra C. Kellas (Holmos) 81, died on October 10, 2020. Sandy was born to Willard (Bill) and Ione (Finnestad) Holmos, on July 27, 1939 in Thief River Falls, MN. She worked at The Villager Courtyard and Gardens Hotel and Nebraska Book Co. in Lincoln, NE. She retired in 2003 and was a member of the Eagles Club. She enjoyed all Husker sports, the MN Twins, the KC Royals, and playing Keno. Her favorite foods were grilled cheese sandwiches with grape jelly, and banana bread. She loved creating memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas and playing with her Pomeranian, Tosha.