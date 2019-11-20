{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Ann Kniffin

October 30, 2019

Sandra Ann Kniffin of Ponte Vedra, Florida, entered into Heaven on October 30, 2019, at the age of 86.

Sandra was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stanley Kniffin, her parents Charley and Wilma Dickey, her brothers Charley and Warren Dickey, and her sister Marian Hanner. Sandra is survived by her daughters Stephanie Wildeman (Peter), Carolyn Pomerantz (Neal) and her grandchildren, Stanley and Lily Pomerantz.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th Street, Columbus, Nebraska. A reception at Dusters Restaurant in Columbus will follow. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

