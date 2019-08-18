March 1, 1945 - August 6, 2019
Samuel “Sam” F. Seever, 74 of Lincoln passed away on August 6, 2019. Born on March 1, 1945 to Cecil and Dorothy (Johnson) Seever in Superior, NE where he enjoyed growing up, practicing law and becoming the mayor.
There is no shortage of Superior stories with what became many lifelong friends. Sam attained a B.A. from Nebraska Wesleyan and a Juris Doctor from UNL. The majority of his career was as Vice President Legal Services and Senior Legal Counsel at MDS Pharma Services/Harris Laboratories Inc. Lincoln.
Besides family, Sam loved life so much he kept incredibly involved socially, politically, philanthropically and professionally serving on so many boards and organizations they are too numerous to begin to list.
Special times included fishing and hunting trips, reading voraciously, Friday lunches with longtime pals, golf (19th hole), traveling, gourmet food and wine tasting and eating meals prepared by the wife he adored until the end...and, of course, his beloved Huskers. Sam's sharp quick wit and wonderful sense of humor spread around the world…he never met a stranger. His friends remarked how he would “hold court” entertaining all those who would gather.
Family members include his wife of 38 years, Julie (Long); daughter, Amy Sterns (Adam), Shawnee, Kansas; sons, Tyler Fields (Polly), Boulder, CO; Tyler Seever (Leah), Boston, MA; Ben Seever; six grandchildren; Nate, Gabe, Gus, Otis, Reza and Zoe; in-laws, Larry and Carol Long, Beemer, NE. Sam was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln. Cremation/no visitation. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Food Bank of Lincoln, 4840 Doris Bair Cir. Ste. A, Lincoln, NE 68504 or Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.
