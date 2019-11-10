October 19, 1972 - October 22, 2019
Samuel Joseph Chesterman, 47, passed away on October 22, 2019 in Walnut Creek, California. Sam was born on October 19, 1972 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Philip and Patricia Chesterman. Sam graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, class of 1991. He eventually settled in California in 1998.
Sam married Jennifer on November 1, 2003, and had one daughter, Zoe, currently a freshman in High School. Sam had a successful career as Chief Information Officer Worldwide, combining his expertise in technology with his love for mentoring people. In his spare time he loved to play guitar, drive his VW's, play billiards with his friends, and work on home improvement projects.
Sam is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughter Zoe (14), mother Patricia, brothers Bill and Mick, sisters Julie and Sue. He is also greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, other family members, and countless friends. Sam was creative, intelligent, and driven. He touched many lives with his wonderful sense of humor, joyful personality, and great big generous heart.