Samuel David Shutts
October 23, 1943 - May 12, 2020
Sam Shutts, 76, of Lincoln, formerly of Friend, passed away May 12, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1943, in Friend, Nebraska, the fifth of six children born to Frank and Lillian (Ondracek) Shutts. Sam grew up on a farm near Friend, Nebraska and graduated from Friend High School in 1961. He married Judy Easley in 1963 and they made their home in Friend. Sam owned a residential construction company, building many homes in Friend and surrounding area. He was a member of the Friend Jaycees, the Friend Fire Department and the Friend Congregational UCC Church. Sam and Judy moved to Lincoln in 1995 where Sam was a supervisor for Sampson Construction Co.
Preceding his death are his parents and two sisters, Margaret Gerber and Arlene Nancy Lewien. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Easley) Shutts, a daughter, Christi (Torleif) Shutts Limseth of Oslo, Norway and son, Todd (Christina) Shutts of Prairie Village, Kansas. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Katrine Limseth (Jonas Krueger), Oakland, California; Amanda and Emma Limseth, both of Oslo, Norway; Macy, Callen and Sawyer Shutts, of Prairie Village, Kansas. Sisters Rose (Bob) Paulsen of Friend, Frances Potter of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Mary (Larry) Michl of Milligan and sister-in-law, Joan (Harvey) Weber of Friend, brother-in-law, Randy Lewien, Lincoln; many nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Sam with a private family service. A celebration of Sam's life will be at a later date. Friends and family may send a note to rememberingsam@shutts.org
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.