Samuel David Shutts

Sam Shutts, 76, of Lincoln, formerly of Friend, passed away May 12, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1943, in Friend, Nebraska, the fifth of six children born to Frank and Lillian (Ondracek) Shutts. Sam grew up on a farm near Friend, Nebraska and graduated from Friend High School in 1961. He married Judy Easley in 1963 and they made their home in Friend. Sam owned a residential construction company, building many homes in Friend and surrounding area. He was a member of the Friend Jaycees, the Friend Fire Department and the Friend Congregational UCC Church. Sam and Judy moved to Lincoln in 1995 where Sam was a supervisor for Sampson Construction Co.