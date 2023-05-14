Sam ol Chea
June 5, 1948 - May 2, 2023
Sam ol Chea of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away in the afternoon hours of May 2, 2023. He will always be remembered as a loving dad and father figure to a lot of people. He was patient, dependable and a hard worker. Everyone who met, Sam, connected with him immediately with his easygoing nature and simple outlook on life.
Sam is survived in death by his long time partner, Soeun Khiev; his daughters, Michelle Siv, Mailess Chea, Pawnie Santana, Kimberly Chea, and Elizabeth Chhoeung; his grandchildren, Piseyma Ol, Brandon Ta, Isaac Santana, Brittney Ta, Dominic Ta, and TheaRith Ol.
A visitation for Sam will be held Monday, May 15, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.
A celebration of life will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com