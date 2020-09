Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sam D. Walls, 66, of Lincoln, passed away September 2, 2020. Survived by his daughters Jamie (Ty) West and Katie Walls (Andrew York); son Jason Walls; grandchildren John Tyler and Andie West. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Lincoln Country Club. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com