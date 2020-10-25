 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner
View Comments

Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner

{{featured_button_text}}
Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner

December 22, 1945 - October 21, 2020

Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner, 74, of Lincoln, passed away October 21, 2020. Born December 22, 1945 in Clarinda, IA to Allen and Suan (Shields) Reed. Sally retired from Ameritas where she worked for more than 25 years as an attorney in the Internal Audit and Law Departments. She was a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

Family members include her daughters Heidi (Karl) Kemmer, Chandler, AZ, Erin (Mark) Davis, Evansville, IN, Wendy (Glenn) Kuzminski, Aurora, CO, and Alisa Bredensteiner, Paso Robles, CA; sons Jeff (Wendy) Bredensteiner, Gretna, and Derek Bredensteiner, Omaha; grandchildren Luke, Meaghan, Abby, Will, Samantha, Sophie, Joe, Mallory, Sydney, Teagan, and Caroline; brothers Mike (Vivian) Reed, Clarinda, IA, Pat (Joyce) Reed, Silver City, IA; nephews, cousins, and aunt. Preceded in death by her parents.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date. Memorials may be directed to the Friendship Home (friendshiphome.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News