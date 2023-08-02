Sally L. Pollard

September 19, 1936 - July 27, 2023

Sally L. Pollard was called home for her eternal rest on July 27, 2023, peacefully and in the loving care of her daughters. Sally was born on September 19, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, the only child of Clyde and Mary Sharrar. She graduated from Omaha Central High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Speech Pathology. While attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and met the love of her life, James N. Pollard. They married shortly after graduation and enjoyed 62 years together until Jim's death in 2020.

Sally and Jim enjoyed a fulfilling life together with time spent in Des Moines, IA, Austin, TX and Seattle, WA before returning to Lincoln for their retirement. Sally was a member of First Plymouth Congregational Church where she was involved in the Stephen Ministry and a member of the outreach board.

During the last four years of her life Sally lived at the Grand Lodge at the Preserve where she enjoyed spending time with many wonderful friends!

Sally was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim. She is survived by her daughters, Pam (Bob) Moodie and Cindy (Nick) Biltoft, 5 grandchildren, Nicole Biltoft, Becky (Tyler) Wiese, Bess Moodie, Sam Moodie, Jordan Biltoft, and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Family was the most important part of Sally's life. She loved and was loved by all and will be dearly missed!

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 8, 2023, in the Chapel at First Plymouth Church. Memorials can be directed to the Scholarship Fund at the Grand Lodge, First Plymouth Church in support of Outreach Programs or Re-Member Inc., a non-profit organization working to improve the quality of life for those living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

