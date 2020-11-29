Sally Kay (Lynch) Santin, 72, of Grand Island, died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Sally was born on April 26, 1948 to Arthur and Dorothy (Peterson) Lynch. She attended St. Paul High School, graduating with the class of 1966. After high school, Sally graduated from Grand Island Beauty College and went on to work with her mother at their beauty shop, Red Carpet Salon and helped at the Lynch family Supper Club, in St. Paul, Neb.In 1967, Sally married Kenneth L. Santin at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, NV. Las Vegas was a place they loved to vacation often as a family. Sally and Ken were blessed with twin boys, David and Daniel. Sally devoted much of her life to taking care of her sons and was a member of the “Mother of Twins Club”. She often welcomed her sons' friends into her home, cheered the boys on at every soccer match and spent time making their favorite foods.

Sally was also a businesswoman. In addition to being a beauty stylist most her of life and running her own salon, she was also a partner in a catering business. She took great pride in cooking for her clients and making food that was always delicious and pleasing to the eye. You'd often hear her say “If it looks good, it tastes great.” Not only was she famous for making her cinnamon cucumber rings, she is also the daughter of Dorothy Lynch and loved their family's “secret recipe” Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing. She wrote a cookbook “Favorite Recipes of Dorothy Lynch & Her Daughter, Sally.” She would always sign each book with a quote and include a pen. According to Sally, one of her claims to fame was selling her cookbooks at the Nebraska State Capitol and Stuhr Museum.