Sally Kathleen Svoboda, 66, passed away on June 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Sally was the second child of her parents, Kathleen Schreiber Svoboda and Bill B. Svoboda. Her twin brother, Scott, soon followed at their birth in Hebron, NE, on April 13, 1954. Sally was a lively child, ever kind to animals, especially horses and dogs. She and her sisters rode their horses and ponies as fast as the wind in their Grandpa Svoboda's pasture. She was beautiful, smart and funny. A devoted Christian, she was baptized and confirmed at Hebron Methodist Church. Throughout her life she had a kind Christian heart, distributing water and food money to the homeless and serving with her friend, Dan Freeman, as night monitors for the homeless at St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.