December 27, 1938 - January 7, 2020
Sally A. Niemann, 81 of Cook, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Southlake Village in Lincoln. She was born on December 27, 1938 to Alfred & Serene (Francois) Volkmer in Auburn, Nebraska and grew up on a farm near Julian, Nebraska. Sally graduated high school from St. Bernard's Academy in Nebraska City. On June 4, 1959, she married Eldred “Gus” Niemann at St. Bernard Catholic Church near Julian. They lived on the family farm near Cook, Nebraska where they raised their children. Sally worked on the farm with Gus and also worked at E & E Meat Processing and as a cook for Nemaha Valley Schools. She was an active member of St. Paulinus Altar Society, enjoyed gardening, and always had baked goods for everyone that visited.
She is survived by her Children: Diane Niemann & Rick Weatherly, Denise Pope & Scott Chism, Delores (Scott) Busekist, David Niemann, Duane (Noreen) Niemann; Grandchildren: Travis Pope, Megan & Bryan Busekist (Nicole Zimmerman), Sarah, Austin & Sydney Niemann, Marisa & Cassie Niemann; Great-Grandchildren: Issac & Delilah Pope; Sister: Marcene (Gene) Klein; Brother: Robert Volkmer; Sister-in-law: Lucille Kreifels; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Sister: Alice (Larry) Zuroske, Brother: Alfred (Coletta) Volkmer Jr.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M. at the funeral home, then family will be greeting friends from 5-7 P.M. at church with rosary at 7 P.M. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
9:00AM-4:00PM
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
5:00PM-7:00PM
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
7:00PM
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
10:30AM
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446