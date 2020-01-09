Sally A. Niemann
December 27, 1938 - January 7, 2020

Sally A. Niemann, 81 of Cook, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Southlake Village in Lincoln. She was born on December 27, 1938 to Alfred & Serene (Francois) Volkmer in Auburn, Nebraska and grew up on a farm near Julian, Nebraska. Sally graduated high school from St. Bernard's Academy in Nebraska City. On June 4, 1959, she married Eldred “Gus” Niemann at St. Bernard Catholic Church near Julian. They lived on the family farm near Cook, Nebraska where they raised their children. Sally worked on the farm with Gus and also worked at E & E Meat Processing and as a cook for Nemaha Valley Schools. She was an active member of St. Paulinus Altar Society, enjoyed gardening, and always had baked goods for everyone that visited.

She is survived by her Children: Diane Niemann & Rick Weatherly, Denise Pope & Scott Chism, Delores (Scott) Busekist, David Niemann, Duane (Noreen) Niemann; Grandchildren: Travis Pope, Megan & Bryan Busekist (Nicole Zimmerman), Sarah, Austin & Sydney Niemann, Marisa & Cassie Niemann; Great-Grandchildren: Issac & Delilah Pope; Sister: Marcene (Gene) Klein; Brother: Robert Volkmer; Sister-in-law: Lucille Kreifels; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Sister: Alice (Larry) Zuroske, Brother: Alfred (Coletta) Volkmer Jr.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M. at the funeral home, then family will be greeting friends from 5-7 P.M. at church with rosary at 7 P.M. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
9:00AM-4:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Jan 10
Rosary
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:00PM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:30AM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
