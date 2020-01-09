Sally A. Niemann, 81 of Cook, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Southlake Village in Lincoln. She was born on December 27, 1938 to Alfred & Serene (Francois) Volkmer in Auburn, Nebraska and grew up on a farm near Julian, Nebraska. Sally graduated high school from St. Bernard's Academy in Nebraska City. On June 4, 1959, she married Eldred “Gus” Niemann at St. Bernard Catholic Church near Julian. They lived on the family farm near Cook, Nebraska where they raised their children. Sally worked on the farm with Gus and also worked at E & E Meat Processing and as a cook for Nemaha Valley Schools. She was an active member of St. Paulinus Altar Society, enjoyed gardening, and always had baked goods for everyone that visited.