November 15, 1940 - March 8, 2020

Sadie Ann Borland was born November 15, 1940 to Hank and Doris Yeager in Hastings, NE. She graduated from Hastings High School where she was Homecoming Queen and an Honor Student. She met her husband Jack while at the University of Nebraska and they were married in Hastings June 11, 1960.

She was Jack's Homecoming Queen and devoted the rest of her life to her Family, Jack and their children, Mike, Carrie, Tom, Cindee, Vicki, their spouses and their 10 grandchildren. Sadie loved travels and bike trips with Jack and their farm where they restored 120 acres of Native Grass and flowers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive. Private Family committal at a later date. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic School.Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

