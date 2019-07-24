January 1, 1979 - July 21, 2019
Ryan T. Kizzier, 40, of Lincoln passed away on July 21, 2019. Born January 1, 1979, to Roy Kizzier and Donna (McAlister) Kizzier in Kearney. Worked as the owner/ operator of Lincoln Plumbing.
Survivors include his wife, Dana (Phillips) Kizzier; children, Quinton, Paxton, Xavier; mother, Donna Kizzier; father, Roy (Cheryl) Kizzier; sister, Nicole (Derek) Leiter; nieces and nephews, Cole, Beckem, Berkley; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by, infant brother, Roy Jonathan; grandparents, Roy H. & Lucy F. Kizzier, and Willard and Emma McAlister.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (7-27) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln. Visitation with family greeting friends will be 5-8 p.m. Friday (7-26) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Cremation to follow services. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the donor's choice in Ryan's memory. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
