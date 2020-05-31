May 21, 2020
Ryan S. Thompson was called Home by his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on May 21, 2020. Ryan was born in Lincoln, NE to Stephen and Pamela (Roach) Thompson. Ryan graduated from LHS and for many years participated in Special Olympics, earning many Gold Medals. Ryan was employed at the Haymarket Marriott.
Ryan was an amazing, loving son. ‘You have gone before us to join your Dad – your 'Soldier' in Heaven. I don't know what I will do without you--your constant shopping trips, your obsession with fast food restaurants, and always asking, 'what's for supper, Mom?' Life wasn't always easy for you – with many limitations – but you made the best of it. You were an amazing creator of game characters on your PS4 and I can't help thinking all these special characters with super powers that you created were you living your life through those fantasy characters. Where you could be whatever you wanted to be with no limitations, just the power to do what you wanted to do! And now you walk alongside the biggest Super Hero ever – Jesus Christ!"
Ryan is survived by his mother Pamela; his siblings, Jared and wife Elizabeth Thompson, Sarah Thompson, and Dustin Thompson; nieces Lauren and Lilly, and nephews Elliott, Milton, and James – all of Lincoln. He will be missed by his family, his many friends and co-workers for his amazing spirit, his heart, and his great sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his Dad – his “Soldier” – Stephen Thompson, and his nephew William Thompson; Grandparents Norbert & Eunice Thompson, and Gerald and Barbara Roach.
Visitation: all day Tuesday, June 2nd at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 “A” Street, Lincoln – with family present 6pm to 8pm. Private Internment Wednesday, June 3rd at Omaha National Cemetery, alongside his Dad. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
