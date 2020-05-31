Ryan S. Thompson

Ryan was an amazing, loving son. ‘You have gone before us to join your Dad – your 'Soldier' in Heaven. I don't know what I will do without you--your constant shopping trips, your obsession with fast food restaurants, and always asking, 'what's for supper, Mom?' Life wasn't always easy for you – with many limitations – but you made the best of it. You were an amazing creator of game characters on your PS4 and I can't help thinking all these special characters with super powers that you created were you living your life through those fantasy characters. Where you could be whatever you wanted to be with no limitations, just the power to do what you wanted to do! And now you walk alongside the biggest Super Hero ever – Jesus Christ!"