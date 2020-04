Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ryan Andrew Hattan, 33, of Lincoln passed away April 9, 2020. Visitation will be 9am to 4 pm Thursday, April 16, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Because of the Co-Vid 19 restrictions a Private Family Memorial Service will take place. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family. Condolences at bmlfh.com