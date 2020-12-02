Ruthelen Sue Sittler was born on April 23, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harvey and Vera(Wissenburg) Sittler, and passed away on November 28, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ruthelen's spent more than 45 years as an elementary school teacher, assistant principal and principal with most of those years being spent in Lincoln Public Schools. Ruthelen loved her profession and all of the students she had in her schools. Ruthelen was active in more than twenty community and professional organizations and volunteered thousands of hours at many community events, hospitals, and organizations. She also served as a local host for University of Nebraska-Lincoln International students.