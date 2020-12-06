 Skip to main content
Ruthelen Sue Sittler
April 23, 1933 - November 28, 2020

Ruthelen Sue Sittler was born on April 23, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harvey and Vera (Wissenburg) Sittler, and passed away on November 28, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Visitation will be at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, December 7 from 4:00-6:00p.m. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th at First Plymouth Congregational Church. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the family for future designation to help support educational opportunities for local students.

