Ruth Schwabauer
November 11, 1927 - June 28, 2023
In the honor of Ruth Schwabauer, a Celebration of Life will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Nixa Campus. Immediately following the Celebration of Life where all family and friends can spend time together sharing the memories of Ruth with food and refreshments. A burial will follow at a later date in Lincoln, Nebraska.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Nixa Campus, 911 W Mount Vernon St, Nixa, Missouri 65714. Full obit can be viewed at