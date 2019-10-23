Ruth Marie Good Manke
August 12, 1941 - October 21, 2019
Ruth Manke went to be with the Lord on Oct 21,2019 in Eastmont Towers, Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 78. Ruth was born Aug 12, 1941, in Chappell, NE, the oldest daughter of the four children born to Norman A. and Ruth Jane Thomas Good. She grew up on a small wheat farm, 5 ½ miles N.E. of Chappell.
Ruth was very active at Deuel County High School before her graduation in 1959, playing clarinet in the band and singing in various small groups. She maintained those friendships throughout her life. She graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in Business Administration (class of 62). She remained devoted to NWU and Willard Sorority, serving both in various roles.
You have free articles remaining.
After her sons were grown, she returned to her professional career, first in public accounting at BKD, and later in private accounting for several local companies. She retired about 2004. Throughout her career, Ruth devoted many volunteer hours to assisting various organizations with her considerable administrative talents, serving on their Boards, including Eastmont Towers and the Hemophilia Foundation. Ruth was a longtime, avid Husker volleyball and football fan and enjoyed attending all the games. She was creative with textiles all through her life.
Ruth is survived by her partner, Stan Martin, son Doug (Hilda) of Downey, CA, Aunt ‘Jackie' Robertson (San Antonio) sisters Loretta (Robert) Fairchild and Roberta Good, and 8 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her oldest son, Jeff Manke, and her older brother Norm Good, Jr
Services will be held at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street, 2 p.m. Thursday Oct 24. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eastmont Towers or Nebraska Wesleyan.