Ruth Lillian Balke Jul 2, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ruth Lillian Balke × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Falls City, July 20, 1934 - June 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruth Lillian Balke Celebrate the life of: Ruth Lillian Balke Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? promotion What kind of craft beer are you? Print Ads Medical HOMESTEAD REHABILITATION CENTER (RETAIL) - Ad from 2019-06-29 Jun 29, 2019 Homestead Rehabilitation Center 4735 S 54th St, Lincoln, NE 68516 402-488-0977 Website Restaurant BILLYS RESTAURANT - Ad from 2019-06-26 Jun 26, 2019 Billy's Restaurant 1301 H Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-474-0084 Website Finance EDWARD JONES - Ad from 2019-06-26 Jun 26, 2019 Edward Jones 3830 Vermaas Pl Ste B, Lincoln, NE 68502 402-483-0420 Website Service B & R STORES - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 B & R Stores 4554 W St, Lincoln, NE 68503 402-464-6297 Website Clothes BROWNS SHOE FIT CO. #24 - Ad from 2019-06-29 Jun 29, 2019 Brown's Shoe Fit Co. 200 N 66th St., Lincoln, NE 68505 402-464-7463 Currently Open Website Transportation AAA TRAVEL OMAHA - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 AAA Travel Lincoln 2900 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510 402-441-4500 Website Sale BELLINO FIREWORKS - Ad from 2019-07-02 9 hrs ago Bellino Enterprises 501 Olson Dr Ste 2, Papillion, NE 68046 402-935-1916 Website Sale LOCATION REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-06-29 Jun 29, 2019 LOCATION REAL ESTATE 7449 LAURA LYNN CT, LINCOLN, NE 68516 402-730-8484 Service B & R STORES - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 B & R Stores 4554 W St, Lincoln, NE 68503 402-464-6297 Website Transportation ELITE TOURS - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Elite Tours 1603 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102 239-985-0479 Website