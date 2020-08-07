Ruth Kleinendorst, age 91, passed away in Burien, Washington on August 2, 2020. Ruth was born on August 17, 1928 on the family farm near Firth, Nebraska to John and Jennie (Fischer) Kroese.

Ruth is survived by daughters Kathryn (Robert) Kelly of Seattle, Washington, and Janet (Joel) Grimm of Rockville, Maryland, grandchildren James and Robert (Kathy) Kelly, Alexandra, Isabel and Emma Grimm, and great-grandchildren Miles and Josie Kelly. Surviving siblings are Jeanette (Gary) Kroese Thomson of Montreal, Canada, and Owen (Juanita) Kroese of Illinois. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry R. Kleinendorst , and siblings Henry, Dean, John, Garret, Glen Kroese, and Ruby Stambaugh.

A graveside service will be held at the Pella Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Adams, Nebraska at 10:00 AM on August 10, 2020. Family visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on August 9, at the Butherus Maser and Love Funeral home, Hickman, Nebraska. The family requests masks be worn at the visitation and graveside service. A memorial service is planned for 2021 at the First Reformed Church, Prairie City, Iowa. Memorials may be designated in her name to the First Reformed Church of Prairie City, Iowa. www.bmlfh.com