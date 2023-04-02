Ruth G. Andrade, 86, of Lincoln, died on March 27, 2023. Mrs. Andrade was born July 18, 1936 to Refugio & Paula (Ybarra) Garcia in Gonzales, TX.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Nick Andrade; former husband, Nieves Andrade. Survived by her children, Melody (Bill) Mahony, Mark Andrade, Paul (Natalie) Garcia; sister, Elizabeth Garcia; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the request of the Andrade family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Ruth's wishes were for cremation, her remains will rest with other family in Texas. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.