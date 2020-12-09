Ruth Esther (Reeves) Kemling

February 23, 1929 - December 3, 2020

Ruth Esther (Reeves) Kemling passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in her home. Ruth was born on February 23, 1929 in Fairmont, Nebraska to Roland and Esther (Bergstein) Reeves, the middle child with two brothers. She married Dwight Kemling on February 18, 1951. Ruth was a loving mother and wife who spent her earlier years as a teacher. She also worked for years with her children in the family computer business.

She is preceded in death by her husband Dwight, and her brother Lloyd. She is survived by her brother Dale of New Hartford, New York, and four children: Mark of Omaha, NE; Heidi Heidemann of Lincoln, NE; Jon of Lincoln, NE; Neal of Colon, NE and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Butherus, Maser & Love is in charge of arrangements. Services will be private.