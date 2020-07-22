× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 19, 2020

Ruth Esther (Lefever Wunibald) Berlowitz, 91, of Lincoln, NE passed away on July 19, 2020. Ruth was born in Chicago, Illinois to Merle James Lefever and Lina Armenta McCullum. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Nebraska where her father, a Baptist minister, ministered to churches in many small Nebraska communities. Her strong faith continued throughout her life.

She graduated from Roca High School in 1946, making Lincoln her lifelong home. A wise and gentle mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ruth was happiest when surrounded by her family. She worked in real estate with her husband and best friend Lewis for many years. She especially enjoyed world travel, snow skiing, golf, and life at the lake. Ruth was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church for 70+ years, Stephen Ministry, Sunrise Optimisses, Colonial Dance Club, and P.E.O. Chapter CS-DK.

Survived by children Nancy (Peter) Larimer, Lincoln; Judy Jones, Omaha; David (Julie) Wunibald, Williamsburg, VA; Lisa (Milton Rubin) Berlowitz, Far Rockaway, NY. 11 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren; brother John (Freda) LaFever Surprise, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, husbands Mervin Wunibald and Lewis Berlowitz; brothers Merle Lefever, Jr., Daniel (Jean) Lefever; grandchild Ian Yost.

Graveside service 1:30 p.m., Wednesday (7-22-20) Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, respectfully following social distancing and use of facial coverings. Memorials may be given to the Lincoln Community Foundation-Lincoln Forever Fund, 215 Centennial Mall #100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Recording of the graveside service and online condolences at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Berlowitz , please visit Tribute Store.