Ruth Elizabeth Patten, 94, of Lincoln died January 29, 2020. Ruth was born January 12, 1926 in Lincoln, daughter of Etta Hellweg and Joseph Zellars. Ruth worked 35+ years at Pegler-Sysco and served many years as secretary of St. Luke United Methodist Church. In her retirement she volunteered for Aging Partners and participated in mission trips in and outside of our country. Her passion was her family, bowling and serving the community.