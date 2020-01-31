Ruth Elizabeth Patten
Ruth Elizabeth Patten

Ruth Elizabeth Patten

January 12, 1926 - January 29, 2020

Ruth Elizabeth Patten, 94, of Lincoln died January 29, 2020. Ruth was born January 12, 1926 in Lincoln, daughter of Etta Hellweg and Joseph Zellars. Ruth worked 35+ years at Pegler-Sysco and served many years as secretary of St. Luke United Methodist Church. In her retirement she volunteered for Aging Partners and participated in mission trips in and outside of our country. Her passion was her family, bowling and serving the community.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Dawn (Patten) Weir, Las Vegas and grandson Robert Weir and son John (Joy) Patten, Lincoln and grandsons Jacob and Joshua Patten.

Celebration of life, 2:30pm, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior Street, Lincoln, NE. Please join family following the service at Brewsky's, 26th and Cornhusker.

