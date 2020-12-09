 Skip to main content
Ruth Elaine (Zurcher) Olson
October 24, 1935 - November 20, 2020

Ruth is survived by her husband Don Olson, Utica, Nebraska; children, Douglas (Dorothy) Olson, Columbus, Nebraska, Timothy (Kristy) Olson, Alvo, Nebraska, Jeffrey (Teri) Olson, Hastings, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Elsie Zurcher; brothers, Carl Zurcher, Wayne Zurcher; sister, Beulah Hansen.

Memorial service Friday, Dec 11, 10:30 a.m. United Methodist Church Utica. volzkefuneralhome.com

