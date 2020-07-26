Ruth Elaine Damme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 23, 1939 – July 24, 2020

Ruth Elaine (Krieger) Damme passed into the arms of our Heavenly father on July 24, 2020. She was born to Joe and Helen Krieger in Lead, South Dakota. Ruth grew up on the family farm, and graduated from high school in Gregory, South Dakota. She then went to nursing school in Lincoln, Nebraska and was a registered nurse until her retirement. Most of her career was spent at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln Student Health Center where she loved caring for thousands of kids.

Ruth was joined in marriage to Marvin L Damme on June 19, 1960. Their union was blessed with three children - Kim Campbell, Tonya (Rory) Reynoldson, and Jeff (Meg) Damme. Ruth's great joys in life were her family, followed a close second by playing cards with anyone and everyone.

Ruth is survived by her children, eight grandchildren - Jenny and Sarah Campbell; RJ, Rhys and Reid Reynoldson, Samantha (Alex) Hermann, Molly (Zach) Gleason, Morgan Damme; and three great-grandchildren - Jackson Hermann, Graham and Connor Gleason. Also beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Helen Krieger, husband Marvin, sister and brother-in-law Jean and Edwin Meyer, brother and sister-in-law Joe and Pat Krieger.

Funeral services to be held on Wednesday July 29 at 10:00am at Calvary Lutheran Church located at 28th and Franklin Street with a graveside service at Lincoln Memorial to follow.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Damme , please visit Tribute Store.