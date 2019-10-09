June 9, 1927 - October 5, 2019
Ruth Eileen Miller, 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2019. Born June 9, 1927 to Walter and Alma Johnson, Ruth graduated from College View High School in 1945. She was married to Del for 64 years. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ruth was an inspiration to many and loved time spent with family and friends. Servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she faithfully attended Lincoln Berean Church for 33 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Celebration of Life service: Saturday, October 12th, Old Paths Baptist Church, 4621 Shrank Drive, Independence, MO, visitation 12:00pm, service 1:00pm, lunch to follow. For those unable to attend the Celebration of Life service in Kansas City please join with friends and family for visitation at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at 11:00 AM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE on Monday, October 14th.Memorials to Old Paths Baptist Church, 4621 Shrank Drive, Independence, MO 64055.