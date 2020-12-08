Ruth E. McKinstry

June 29, 1928 - December 2, 2020
Ruth Ellyn Law Connell McKinstry was born on June 29, 1928, at the family farm near Hollenberg, KS. Her parents were Isadore Rupnow Law and Roy “Buck” Law. Ruth began her education in a one-room country school, District 13 Liberty School in Washington County Kansas. In March 1936, her family left the farm and moved into Hollenberg. There she continued her elementary education completing grade 8 in May 1942. That same summer the family moved to Fairbury, NE. Ruth attended Fairbury High School and graduated in May 1946. She received her advanced education at Fairbury Junior College and the University of NE.
On March 1, 1949, Ruth was united in marriage to John Connell at St. Michael's Church in Fairbury. Three children were born to this marriage, two daughters, Victoria Lynn and Bonnie Marie, and one son, J.R. The family lived on a farm near Gladstone, NE, until August 1956. At that time, they moved to Fairbury. On June 17, 1961, Ruth was united in marriage to Frank T. McKinstry in a civil ceremony in Lincoln, NE. He was a fireman/engineer for the Rock Island Railroad. One son, Jud A. McKinstry was born to this marriage.
Ruth taught school for twenty-eight years. Ruth was instrumental in starting the Matt Talbot Kitchen along with her friend, Mary Costello. She was the volunteer coordinator for the Matt Talbot Kitchen for ten years and continued her volunteer work there.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Isadore and Roy “Buck” Law, husbands, John Connell and Frank McKinstry, an infant brother, Roy William Law, and brother Fred “Bud” Law. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Hubbard, daughters and their spouses, Vicki and Vern Halstrom, Bonnie and Ron Southwick, sons and their spouses, J.R. and Sally Connell and Jud and Shelly McKinstry; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
A private, family ceremony will be held at a later date. Pallbearers are her grandsons: Luke, Jim, Hank and Matthew Connell, Jared Cook, Chad Halstrom, Cody McKinstry, Michael and John Southwick. Interment will be at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of cards and flowers, memorials may be sent for Cedars Home for Children CEDARS (z2systems.com), Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach : Donate : Donate Now (mtko.org), or family's choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.