Ruth E. McKinstry

June 29, 1928 - December 2, 2020

Ruth Ellyn Law Connell McKinstry was born on June 29, 1928, at the family farm near Hollenberg, KS. Her parents were Isadore Rupnow Law and Roy “Buck” Law. Ruth began her education in a one-room country school, District 13 Liberty School in Washington County Kansas. In March 1936, her family left the farm and moved into Hollenberg. There she continued her elementary education completing grade 8 in May 1942. That same summer the family moved to Fairbury, NE. Ruth attended Fairbury High School and graduated in May 1946. She received her advanced education at Fairbury Junior College and the University of NE.

On March 1, 1949, Ruth was united in marriage to John Connell at St. Michael's Church in Fairbury. Three children were born to this marriage, two daughters, Victoria Lynn and Bonnie Marie, and one son, J.R. The family lived on a farm near Gladstone, NE, until August 1956. At that time, they moved to Fairbury. On June 17, 1961, Ruth was united in marriage to Frank T. McKinstry in a civil ceremony in Lincoln, NE. He was a fireman/engineer for the Rock Island Railroad. One son, Jud A. McKinstry was born to this marriage.