December 15, 2019
Ruth Ann Piva, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Chappell, NE, died on December 15, 2019. Survived by her three children, Kathy (Steve) Phillips, Mary (Tim) Murphy and Tom Piva.
Visitation will be 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A rosary will be said at 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chappell, NE or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com.
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
Dec 23
Prayer Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:30AM
11:30AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
