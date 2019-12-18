Ruth Ann Piva
View Comments

Ruth Ann Piva

{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth Ann Piva

December 15, 2019

Ruth Ann Piva, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Chappell, NE, died on December 15, 2019. Survived by her three children, Kathy (Steve) Phillips, Mary (Tim) Murphy and Tom Piva.

Visitation will be 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A rosary will be said at 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chappell, NE or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com.

Service information

Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Prayer Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Prayer Service begins.
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:30AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1079 2nd Street
Chappell, NE 69129
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News