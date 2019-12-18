Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ruth Ann Piva, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Chappell, NE, died on December 15, 2019. Survived by her three children, Kathy (Steve) Phillips, Mary (Tim) Murphy and Tom Piva.

Visitation will be 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A rosary will be said at 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chappell, NE or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com.