August 24, 1934 - July 14, 2019
Ruth Ann Northup, 84, of Lincoln, died on July 14, 2019. Mrs. Northup was born August 24, 1934 to Ira and Ruth (Reid) Pfeifer in Milford. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max.
Survived by children, Douglas (Kari) Northup, Lee Northup, Nancy (Douglas) Baer; brother, Ervin (Connie) Pfeifer; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.