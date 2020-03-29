November 16, 1934 - March 25, 2020

Ruth Ann Dalke (née Johnson), 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home in Beatrice, March 25, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1934 in a parsonage in Elm Creek, Nebraska to the Reverend A.W. Johnson and Irma Johnson (née Peck). Her early childhood was spent in Minden and the family moved to Fairbury when she was 15 years old. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1952. There she fell in love with Dean Dalke and they were married September 11, 1955. Ruth was the very first bride to be married in the new Fairbury United Methodist church! She had received her nursing degree a year before, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Her favorite nursing position was with Bryan Hospital where she was the head nurse in the emergency department.

The young couple moved to Beatrice in 1963. Dean practiced law and Ruth became active in many organizations. She was dedicated to her children, Doug and Jan, supporting them and their friends as a Scout leader and PTA member. Ruth was an active member of the Centenary United Methodist Church and served on the church board of directors and many committees. She enjoyed being a member of the United Methodist Women's group and going to church circle meetings. Through it all, she managed to gather Dean and the kids for lunch at home almost every day.