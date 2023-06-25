Services will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Seward, NE 68434. Gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Volzke Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10:30 AM St. John Lutheran Church, 919 N. Columbia Ave., Seward, NE 68434. Committal will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, Greenwood Cemetery, North 2nd Street, Seward, NE 68434.