December 10, 2019
Russel Wieseler, 50, passed away on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 due to complications from Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD). Russel Wieseler was born September 1969 in Yankton, South Dakota at Sacred Heart Hospital. He spent his youth in St. Helena, Nebraska with his three siblings and parents. He attended Wayne State University in Wayne, Nebraska earning his BA in 1988. He then joined the National Guard, serving from 1988-1994. He then went on to build a successful career in the banking software industry.
Russ was married in 2003 to Amy Lammle and they went on to have two children, Luke born in 2006 and Grace in 2009. Russ was a kind, loving, energetic soul that always put others before himself. He loved his wife, children and family fiercely. His infectious laugh and smile will be terribly missed. Russ was a devout Catholic and follower of Christ and we know that he is with his Lord and Savior now free of the confines of the disease that took away so many things from him.
Russ leaves behind a wife (Amy Wieseler), Children (Luke, Grace) brother Phil (Kim) Wieseler, and Sisters Melissa (Steve) VanDeWalle and Michelle (Shaun) Busskohl. He is also survived by his parents Joe and Romain Wieseler of St. Helena, Nebraska.
If you would like to participate in the Rosary and Mass, join us on Saturday, December 14th at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1940 S 77th St Lincoln, Nebraska. 10am Rosary followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery (145 S 40th Street). Please continue to pray for all of those who are grieving the loss of a very special person including his wife and two young children.
Contributions in memory of Russ may be made to the family to go towards future charitable giving. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com