Russel Wieseler 50, of Lincoln, passed away December 10, 2019. Rosary will be Saturday, December 14 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences at bmlfh.com