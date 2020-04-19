Russel J. Pierson

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Survived by: Mother & Step-Father Beverly and Ronald Edson of Lincoln, NE, Brother Mark Pierson of Lincoln, NE, Nephew, Mitchell Pierson of Lincoln, Ne, Step-Brother, Luke Edson of Omaha, NE and Special Friend Debra Price of Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by his father Roger Pierson of Lincoln. Longtime resident of Lincoln, NE he had lived in Omaha the past 3 years.