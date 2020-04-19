Russel J. Pierson
October 2, 1966 - April 14, 2020
Age 53, born in Lincoln, NE to Roger Pierson and Beverly (Rhoades) Pierson.
Survived by: Mother & Step-Father Beverly and Ronald Edson of Lincoln, NE, Brother Mark Pierson of Lincoln, NE, Nephew, Mitchell Pierson of Lincoln, Ne, Step-Brother, Luke Edson of Omaha, NE and Special Friend Debra Price of Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by his father Roger Pierson of Lincoln. Longtime resident of Lincoln, NE he had lived in Omaha the past 3 years.
Cremation. Private services with open celebration of life to be held after virus threat. Memorials to Mitchell Pierson college fund P.O. Box 23206, Lincoln, NE 68542. Cards to Pierson family at P.O. Box 23206, Lincoln NE 68542.
