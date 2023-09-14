May 8,1933—September 12, 2023

RueDean “Rudy” Chambers, 90, of Lincoln passed away September 12, 2023. Born May 8, 1933, in Omaha, NE to Samuel and Nina (Dukes) Chambers.

Rudy served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for Ernie’s in Ceresco for 23 years, retiring in 1995. Rudy was a member of the American Legion Post #3, Eagles Club, and Holiday Rambler Camping Club. Rudy was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved camping and spending time outdoors.

Family members include his wife, Phyllis; son Jeff (Maureen) Chambers; grandchildren Katherine, Bradley, and Zachery Chambers; great grandchildren Kyler, Blake, and Everly. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Leon, and sister Irene.

Funeral service: 10:30 am Saturday, September 16, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O’ St. 1:30 pm interment in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation with family present from 5:00-6:30 pm Friday, September 15, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel.

Memorials to the Lighthouse, 2601 N Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.

