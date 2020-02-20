Rudy "Junior" Fritch
Rudy "Junior" Fritch

February 17, 2020

Rudy "Junior" Fritch, Humboldt, died February 17, 2020. Visitation: 12-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, 2/21, and Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 2/22, all at United Methodist Church, Table Rock. Please visit www.wherrymortuary.com.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Table Rock United Methodist Church
436 Pennsylvania Street
Table Rock, NE 68447
Feb 21
Family Greeting Friends
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Table Rock United Methodist Church
436 Pennsylvania Street
Table Rock, NE 68447
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:30AM
Table Rock United Methodist Church
436 Pennsylvania Street
Table Rock, NE 68447
