February 17, 2020
Rudy "Junior" Fritch, Humboldt, died February 17, 2020. Visitation: 12-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, 2/21, and Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 2/22, all at United Methodist Church, Table Rock. Please visit www.wherrymortuary.com.
