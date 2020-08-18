Rudy A. Svoboda, 96, of David City passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the funeral service. Masks are suggested but not required. Memorials to Kregger Legion Post 125/VFW Post 5814. Viewing with no family present Tues, Aug 18 - 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rosary Tues, Aug 18 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City. Funeral Mass Tues, Aug 18 - 10:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church. David City. Burial at St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery, Loma, NE. www.chermokfuneralhome.com