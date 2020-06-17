× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 25, 1926 - June 13, 2020

Ruby Grasmick, 93, of Lincoln, passed away June 13, 2020. She was born November 25, 1926 in Lincoln, NE to Elmer and Hazel (Williams) Swenson. She was a secretary in the banking industry and later worked and retired from the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph. Ruby was a member of the Southview Christian Church, the Red Hats Society, enjoyed bowling, and collected high heel shoes and dolls.

She is survived by her son Ronald (Merri) Grasmick; brother Joe (Connie) Swenson; sisters Helen (Leo) Sougey, Judy (George) Hunt, all of Lincoln; 7 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parent; husband Richard; daughter Gail Dunn; brothers Donald, Bob, Jerry, Jack; sisters Vi, Mildred and Norma. P

rivate funeral services will be held. Visitation will be Thursday June 18 from 4-7pm at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Ruby Grasmick , please visit Tribute Store.