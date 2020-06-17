Ruby Grasmick
November 25, 1926 - June 13, 2020

Ruby Grasmick, 93, of Lincoln, passed away June 13, 2020. She was born November 25, 1926 in Lincoln, NE to Elmer and Hazel (Williams) Swenson. She was a secretary in the banking industry and later worked and retired from the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph. Ruby was a member of the Southview Christian Church, the Red Hats Society, enjoyed bowling, and collected high heel shoes and dolls.

She is survived by her son Ronald (Merri) Grasmick; brother Joe (Connie) Swenson; sisters Helen (Leo) Sougey, Judy (George) Hunt, all of Lincoln; 7 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parent; husband Richard; daughter Gail Dunn; brothers Donald, Bob, Jerry, Jack; sisters Vi, Mildred and Norma. P

rivate funeral services will be held. Visitation will be Thursday June 18 from 4-7pm at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com

