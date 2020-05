Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Private family services will be at Zion Lutheran Church – Tobias, Nebraska. Public Viewing will be Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 from 9 – 9 at the Funeral Home. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com